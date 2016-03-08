Inter News: Marotta to sacrifice Perisic to bring Udinese superstar

Ivan Perisic could be one of the possible sacrifices of Inter with regards to the Financial Fair Play regulations. The Croatian international started 2019 with 3 assists against Benevento in the Coppa Italia but still has the desire to move to England. The interest of Manchester Manchester United should be re-examined after the sacking of Jose Mourinho.



Meanwhile, Inter are already preparing for the summer transfer market as directors Marotta and Ausilio continue to work with Udinese for Rodrigo De Paul, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. The Argentine is 5 years younger than Perisic and at the beginning of November, he extended his contract until 2023. Inter can add technical counterparts in the deal with Udinese, like Pinamonti, Vandhausen, Emmers or Colidio.