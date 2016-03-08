Inter news: Marotta wants Juve targets for the Nerazzurri

15 November at 09:30
Beppe Marotta left his role as CEO of Juventus last month, with it looking likely that the businessman will join Juve’s Serie A rivals Inter Milan. Not only is this a big blow for the Bianconeri, to see someone who helped the Old Lady solidify their place atop Serie A join a rival.
 
The bad news doesn’t stop here for Juventus fans as Marotta is now attempting to already stamp his mark on Inter and is looking at players he was reportedly interested in at Juventus. The main targets that Inter are looking at now especially are PSG’s Adrien Rabiot and Fiorentina’s Federico Chiesa.
 
Marotta looks to use the relationship he built with Fiorentina at Juventus, through the purchase of Federico Bernardeschi and the loan-sale of Marko Pjaca, to help Inter Milan gain an edge in the race for Chiesa. Pjaca, meanwhile, as has been suggested by the latest reports, may sign for Fiorentina permanently without a buy-back option for Juventus which was already set; as the forward has failed to impress the management at Juve.
 
