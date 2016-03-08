Inter news: Nainggolan is on the market, but...
16 June at 15:45Radja Nainggolan is no longer unsellable and, for that reason, Inter have informed the agent Alessandro Beltrami (also the agent of Barella) about their decision to listen to offers.
With the right offer, according to the Corriere Dello Sport, 'the Ninja' could leave San Siro after just one year. Conte, in fact, would like to avoid any kind of difficulty in managing the locker room, and the Belgian could be a troubling profile in hard times.
However, selling the midfielder will be difficult, as there are very few teams interested in his services. Perhaps, not a question of quality, but rather the Nerazzurri's price tag request.
Nainggolan was bought last year for around €30m, and Inter have no intentions of making a big loss on the player just twelve months later. Therefore, the 31-year-old could end up staying, should no lucrative offers arrive.
