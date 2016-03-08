Inter news: Not only Barella, the project also leads to Chiesa

Inter's poor performance against Sassuolo last night doesn't change the club's transfer market plans. In fact, Ausilio and Marotta are already working ahead of the summer, with two names in mind.

The meeting with Cagliari more or less confirms the San Siro side's will to bring in Nicolo Barella this summer, while it also says a lot about their strategy: young Italian players.

In addition to this, according to the Corriere Dello Sport, Inter are planning to launch an attempt for Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa, who's a wanted man on the market. However, it won't be an easy deal, as La Viola's request is at least €60m.

Inter could, therefore, decide to include a few young players in the deal. According to the newspaper, Gagliardini and Karamoh could both be included in the offer, which would lower the price significantly.