Inter news, Radja Nainggolan injured in training

Inter Milan this morning announced that Radja Nainggolan has suffered an injury in training. The midfielder, who has struggled since joining the Nerazzurri from Roma in the summer, has already missed 6 games this season through injury, and this latest set-back comes at a time when Inter are struggling on the pitch. They have recently fallen behind Milan in the Serie A table, and face their rivals on 17th March.

The injury has come at a really bad time for Inter and Nainggolan himself, who had just started to show signs of a return to form, and was beginning to establish himself in the side.

Inter face a Europa League tie against Eintracht Franfurt, with the first leg tomorrow, and the return fixture just one week later. With the Europa League being the Inter’s last hope for silverware this season, Spalletti and Inter will be eagerly waiting on the results of tests, to find out just how long the Belgian will be missing for.

