Inter News: Rakitic has no intention of leaving Barcelona

01 March at 22:45
Ivan Rakitic has been linked to a move to Inter in the recent weeks by various sources in Italy. The player himself responded to the rumours a couple of days ago, saying that 'they make him laugh' and now confirmations have arrived from Spain about the player's will to stay at Barcelona.

According to Marca, the player has no intention of leaving Barcelona and has a good relationship with coach Ernesto Valverde. Thus, it is likely that the Nerazzurri will have to focus on other targets for the midfield.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.