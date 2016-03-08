Inter News: Rakitic has no intention of leaving Barcelona
01 March at 22:45Ivan Rakitic has been linked to a move to Inter in the recent weeks by various sources in Italy. The player himself responded to the rumours a couple of days ago, saying that 'they make him laugh' and now confirmations have arrived from Spain about the player's will to stay at Barcelona.
According to Marca, the player has no intention of leaving Barcelona and has a good relationship with coach Ernesto Valverde. Thus, it is likely that the Nerazzurri will have to focus on other targets for the midfield.
Go to comments