Inter news: Real star trio wanted, Conte gives green light to sign Arsenal target
09 June at 11:00Serie A giants Inter Milan are interested in buying three players from Real Madrid, as per Italian sports newspaper Corriere dello Sport. The Nerazzurri are at the beginning of a new era under their new manager Antonio Conte who is eager to strengthen his squad before the start of the next campaign.
For that very reason, Inter are in the market to sign a number of players and as per reports, they are interested in signing Real’s trio: veteran left-back Marcelo, midfielder Mateo Kovacic and versatile attacker Marco Asensio.
However, it will be interesting to see whether the Milan-based club will be able to convince the Los Blancos in selling more than one player out of the three as at least Marcelo and Asensio are clearly in the plans of manager Zinedine Zidane for the next campaign.
Though, Kovacic who spent last season on loan with Chelsea, might well be interested in rejoining his former club before the start of the season.
Moreover, according to Tuttosport, the Nerazzurri are also pressing for the arrival of Frankfurt's Ante Rebic, who is also a target for Arsenal. The Croatian is a player appreciated by Antonio Conte, who gave the go-ahead to the management to make a move.
