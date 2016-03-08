Inter news: Spalletti reveals what he will say to Icardi

Was the final result more important than all or the performance important?



"They were both important, we could have done better but we faced a team that is good on the pitch, when we lost the ball they were dangerous, it was a good test."



On Nainggolan and Perisic:



"We were not able to find these players on the middle ground, we had difficulty freeing up spaces because they got caught up on the two lines."



What is the feeling for the return leg?



"The dangers are always there when it seems easy, so be careful: they will not change anything, they will want to play on the counterattack so we have to be careful about the spaces."



What will you say to Icardi tomorrow?



"I always think about the next day, so we are always ready for the next day of work, but there will be no problems for me, but we will see at the meeting."

