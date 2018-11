In fact, Corriere Della Sera has revealed the details of his contract with the Nerazzurri: a three-year deal worth €3m per year, plus bonuses and incentives, is ready. If everything goes as planned, then Marotta will start his new role at Inter by the end of the year.

After Juventus statement yesterday, officially releasing Beppe Marotta from his services, the 61-year-old is now edging closer to a move to Inter.