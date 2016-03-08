Inter news: Wanda Nara threw Icardi's phone in the sea

From Argentina, an anecdote from a few years ago has surfaced about Wanda and Icardi, when the two were not yet married, but enjoying a boating holiday. The Argentinian journalist Angel De Brito tells the story of how Wanda was well aware of the fact that many beautiful girls approached her boyfriend. In addition to this, she was aware of his second phone, which was used for personal matters, unlike his work phone.





However, on the phone for personal matters, on that relaxing day on the yacht, suspicious Wanda ran into an unpleasant message, so much so that by reaction she did not hesitate to throw the phone into the sea. An episode, as written in Argentina, that the two immediately left behind, but that well describes the fiery character of the wife and agent of the striker.

In recent years, everyone has got to know the strong character of Wanda Nara, who has never let herself be intimidated by tough market negotiations, always going her own way.