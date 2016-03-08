Inter news: Zhang responds to Marotta speculations

During his presentation as the new Inter president, Steven Zhang has answered to may questions concerning the club’s future and projects.These are some of the most relevant questions and answers reported on Calciomercato.com."Two years ago, we invested with the goal of making Inter the best club in the world and clearly winning is the key. Ours is a long-term project and we will do our best to make this team a winner, we will use all the resources we need to invest in the club. Our fans can be sure that the Suning group will seize the opportunities that will allow the club to win"."We could never know how long it will take because we do not have full control of everything. It happens in all sports. I can’t give you a precise time on when we will return to win a Scudetto"."I'm young, but I've been managing the club for two years. It's a hard job, I'm aware of it, but if I look at other personalities that have had a lot of impact, they're just as young as me. I’m sure that I will do well, also because I have the right coach and the right players who work for me. I'm not scared at all. Marotta? I’m happy that in the last few years the best names have been matched, it means that they like Inter, but we have not negotiated with Marotta and I can’t promise anything about the future, but if they are the best in the sector, I would like them all".