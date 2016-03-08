Inter News: Zhang set to meet Icardi next week to solve the issue

The Icardi telenovela has been going on for over a month and the last match the Argentinian played for the Nerazzurri was on February 9 against Parma. After that, his captain's armband was taken away and given to Samir Handanovic and there have been endless negotiations between the parties for a possible return of the player to training with the rest of the team.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter president Steven Zhang is ready to move in first person to resolve the Icardi issue. Next week there will be a summit to try to reach a definitive conclusion of the case and bring the player back to the team after the international break.