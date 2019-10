Inter, no wins against German clubs since 2011 in Europe

Inter have not won any of their last six European games against German teams, according to a report from British sports analytics outlet Opta via Calciomercato.com The Nerazzurri, in their last six games against German clubs, have a record of one draw and 5 losses in European competitions. Their last victory against a Bundesliga club was in March 2011 in the Champions League, where they beat Bayern Munich 3-2.Inter coach Antonio Conte will be hoping today’s game against Borussia Dortmund can break that poor streak.Apollo Heyes