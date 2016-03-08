Inter not convinced by Juve proposal of Douglas Costa plus cash for Mauro Icardi
10 May at 21:15Juventus have prioritised Argentine striker Mauro Icardi as one of their top transfer targets for the upcoming summer; the Bianconeri eager to take advantage of the chaos surrounding Icardi at Inter to sign a long-time target. Inter's demands are largely cash for Icardi, the club not as willing to listen to offers including player exchanges, unless potentially favourable for the Nerazzurri.
According to what has been reported FCInterNews, Juventus have offered Inter a deal consisting of Douglas Costa plus cash for Icardi; however the Nerazzurri have underlined that this does not mean their valuation and therefore the bid will be rejected.
Juventus still remain one of the most likely destinations for Icardi come the summer, with the club tracking the Argentine for a long time and finally the conditions being present for a move to be viable and the player himself to be interested.
