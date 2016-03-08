Inter not interested in signing Fernando Llorente: report

Italian Serie A club Inter Milan are not interested in signing Fernando Llorente, according to a report published in English tabloid Daily Mail.



The Nerazzurri are in the market to sign at least two strikers and have been linked with Inter Milan’s Eden Dzeko, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani.



It was suggested that the Milan-based club might have been interested in former Tottenham Hotspur’s striker Llorente as well, but the latest development suggest otherwise.



The 34-year-old is now a free agent after his contract with the North London-giants came to an end on June 30 and has attracted interest from Lazio in the Serie A.



However, there is also a possibility that Llorente might rejoin Spurs in the ongoing transfer window.

