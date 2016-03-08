Inter not interested in signing Fernando Llorente: report

Llorente Siviglia stop
31 July at 13:45
Italian Serie A club Inter Milan are not interested in signing Fernando Llorente, according to a report published in English tabloid Daily Mail.

The Nerazzurri are in the market to sign at least two strikers and have been linked with Inter Milan’s Eden Dzeko, Manchester United’s Romelu Lukaku and Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Edinson Cavani.

It was suggested that the Milan-based club might have been interested in former Tottenham Hotspur’s striker Llorente as well, but the latest development suggest otherwise.

The 34-year-old is now a free agent after his contract with the North London-giants came to an end on June 30 and has attracted interest from Lazio in the Serie A.

However, there is also a possibility that Llorente might rejoin Spurs in the ongoing transfer window.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio
Roma

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.