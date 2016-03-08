Inter, not only Godin in defence; Bastoni could return



In fact, there will be several changes. Many of these will be linked to the offensive department, with the likes of Icardi and Perisic possibly leaving. However, the defence will also see a makeover. Diego Godin will arrive on a free transfer from Atletico Madrid, but they also need a new fullback and most likely another central defender.

Many profiles are evaluated by Inter and, among these, we find Alessandro Bastoni, who is loaned out to Parma from Inter this season. No final decision has been made, but one idea could be to keep him for next season, and thus he will learn from Godin, Skriniar and de Vrij.