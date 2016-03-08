Inter, not only Tonali and Eriksen: Marotta eyes another midfielder for Conte

As reported by Corriere Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), they have set their sights on Gaetabo Castrovilli and will try to understand the competition for the player, thus being one step ahead. Their interest in the midfielder could also lead to another operation.

The Nerazzurri would like to send Matteo Politano to Fiorentina, as the newspaper continues, to improve the relationship between the two sides. Not so much for Chiesa in the summer, but rather to be one step ahead in the race for Castrovilli.

It remains to be seen of Marotta's plan will result in concrete progress, but it's certain that Inter are reaching for the stars on the transfer market.

Inter are planning for the future: between winter and summer signings the Nerazzurri want to close the gap to Juventus even more, outsmarting the Bianconeri on the transfer market. By the looks of it, the midfield is a department that they will focus a lot on.