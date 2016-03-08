Inter offer Candreva as counterpart in deal for Arsenal, AC Milan target

A few days ago, there was a top-secret summit between the Inter management, intermediaries and Yannick Carrasco's agent. This reason is believed to be the concern regarding Ivan Perisic's future, as the Croatian looks set to leave this summer.

However, it also has to do with the fact that the likes of Arsenal and AC Milan have seemingly put negotiations for Carrasco on hold, due to the Belgian's excessive wage demands. Inter, therefore, wanted to know about the situation, although the feeling is that the deal would be just as difficult for the Nerazzurri.

Dalian Yifang are not willing to offer any discounts on the transfer fee, while Carrasco continues to ask for €10m/year salary in order to leave China already in January. Inter have taken note of the situation and consider the player a concrete idea.