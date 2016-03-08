Inter offer contract to Kolarov: deal with Roma can happen on one condition
09 June at 12:00The new Inter Milan of Antonio Conte is being born and besides the secured arrival of Diego Godin, the Nerazzurri are moving on the transfer market to secure the services of Nicolo Barella as well as Edin Dzeko. But the Bosnian striker is not the only Roma player on the shortlist of players, there is also interested in Serbian left-back Aleksandar Kolarov.
According to Corriere dello Sport, the Serbian is seriously considering leaving the Stadio Olimpico. At the age of 34, the fullback is tempted by Inter's two-year contract offered to his agents, who are in continuous contact with Ausilio and Marotta.
However, the Nerazzurri are not prepared to pay a compensation to Roma for the services of Kolarov and are ready to close a deal only in the case that it will be a no-cost transfer.
In the past season, Kolarov was one of the top scoring defenders in Europe, registering 9 goals and making 2 assists for the Giallorossi across all competitions.
