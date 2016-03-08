Inter offer Llorente, Politano loan-swap deal to Napoli
07 January at 14:55Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have offered league rivals Napoli a loan-swap deal including winger Matteo Politano and veteran striker Fernando Llorente, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both clubs have been in the market to sign players in order to strengthen their squad for the rest of the campaign.
As per the latest report, during the match between Inter and Napoli on Sunday, the Milan-based club’s representatives have offered their counterparts in Naples a loan-swap deal which will see Politano and Llorente change their respective club in January.
However, the report further stated that the negotiations were put on hold as both players are not yet convinced to change their club.
Politano has joined Inter in the summer from league rivals Sassuolo for a reported transfer fee €21 million but has not been able to score a goal or provide an assist in 14 appearances in all competitions.
On the other hand, Llorente has joined Napoli in the summer on a free transfer and has managed to score four goals along with providing a single assist in 20 appearances.
