Inter offer pre-contract to PSG’s Kurzawa with substantial signing bonus
13 January at 15:15Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have made an offer to sign French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran left-back Layvin Kurzawa on a free-transfer, as per L'Equipe cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is believed that he will not going to be rewarded with an extension in the near future.
As per the latest report, Inter’s hierarchy have approached Kurzawa’s representatives and have offered the player a pre-contract for his arrival in the summer which also includes a substantial signing bonus.
However, it is believed that the French international is more eager for a move to the English Premier League once his contract will come to an end in the summer of 2020.
Kurzawa has been at PSG since the summer of 2015 when he moved from league rivals AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.
