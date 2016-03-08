Inter offer Tottenham star two-year contract plus China move
20 June at 15:30Serie A giants Inter Milan have now reportedly offered a contract to Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele.
The Belgian midfielder's contract at Spurs runs out in the summer of 2019 and he isn't renewing his deal at the Premier League giants. He has drawn links with Inter Milan of late and his agent was in Milan recently to discuss a deal with the nerazzurri.
Tuttosport report that Inter have offered a contract to Dembele, who is convinced about joining Inter this summer.
Inter have offered the player a two-year contract and have ensured that he will be shipped off to China once that contract ends.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments