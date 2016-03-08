Inter, Official: Brozovic has no injury, while Miranda undergoes an operation

Inter explained via an official statement the injury situations of Brozovic and Miranda, “Miranda was subjected this morning to a surgical reduction of the fracture of the nasal bones, following trauma reported Sunday during the Inter-SPAL match. The operation was performed at the Humanitas Clinical Institute in Rozzano, and was successful."



"Brozovic underwent an MRI scan, after being replaced in the 42nd minute of the Serie A game on Sunday due to a muscle strain in the right thigh. The exam found no injuries. The conditions of both players will be evaluated day by day.”



Inter face 2 massive games in the space of 4 days, first in the Europa League on Thursday against Eintracht Frankfurt, then on Sunday the Milan derby.