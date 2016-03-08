Inter, Official: Brozovic suffered a sprained ankle, will miss Cagliari clash
21 January at 16:00Inter have officially announced that Croatian midfielder Marcelo Brozovic sprained his left ankle in the club’s 1-1 draw against Lecce on Sunday.
The report details how the 27-year-old midfielder underwent an MRI scan at the Istituto Humanitas in Rozzano this morning in order to understand the extent of the injury. He won’t be able ot play against Cagliari this Sunday but the Nerazzurri are hoping he will be fit for the upcoming Milanese derby on the 9th February.
Apollo Heyes
