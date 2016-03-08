Inter, Official: Meeting between Marotta, Wanda Nara and Icardi

Inter's Sport CEO Giuseppe Marotta today held a cordial meeting with @MauroIcardi and Wanda Nara in search of a solution to satisfy the best interests of all involved.#FCIM — Inter (@Inter_en) March 6, 2019

Inter have officially announced through twitter account, that today, there was a meeting between the Argentinian striker, Wanda Nara and Beppe Marotta. It is the first face to face meeting between the parties as they attempt to solve the problems that have evolved from Inter’s decision to remove the captains armband from Icardi.Icardi has not featured for the nerazzurri since early February. Since then the club, player and his wife/agent Wanda Nara have had a very public falling out, with Icardi claiming to be injured, despite the club openly refuting that claim.Inter lost at Cagliari at the weekend, to fall behind Milan and into 4in the Serie A table, and they are now just 3 points clear of 5placed Roma. They face Eintracht Frankfurt tomorrow night in the Europa League, and while the 26 year old striker has already ruled himself out of that game, the club will be hoping to resolve the issues quickly in order to get him back in the side as soon as possible.