Inter, Official: Moses has joined on loan from Chelsea

23 January at 17:40
Inter have officially announced that they have signed Nigerian winger Victor Moses today.
 
The player has arrived in Milan on loan from Chelsea, with a €10 million buy option attached. Inter coach Antonio Conte was incredibly keen to reunite with the Nigerian. The duo famously worked together at Chelsea, where they won the Premier League together in the 2016/17 season, with the Italian coach making Moses one of the most dangerous wing backs in the league.
 
Apollo Heyes

