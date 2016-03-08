Inter, Official: Moses has joined on loan from Chelsea
23 January at 17:40Inter have officially announced that they have signed Nigerian winger Victor Moses today.
The player has arrived in Milan on loan from Chelsea, with a €10 million buy option attached. Inter coach Antonio Conte was incredibly keen to reunite with the Nigerian. The duo famously worked together at Chelsea, where they won the Premier League together in the 2016/17 season, with the Italian coach making Moses one of the most dangerous wing backs in the league.
| ANNUNCIO— Inter (@Inter) January 23, 2020
Trasferimento completato: @VictorMoses è nerazzurro!
https://t.co/8xLwfjAwkU#WelcomeVictor #NotForEveryone pic.twitter.com/wGsUCSCMdY
Apollo Heyes
