Inter on alert as Cagliari director refuses to rule out Barella transfer

"Barella's future? It would be foolish and stupid to make any predictions about this. In football, everything can change in just a matter of a few months.

"Our intention is to enjoy having the player here, make him grow and achieve our goals together. To promise that he will stay here or not, as said, would just be foolish," Marcello Carli concluded.

Inter are reportedly in pole position to sign the player, beating the likes of Chelsea and Napoli. However, until a deal is signed, there's still a chance for other teams to make their moves. Therefore, with these comments, they will certainly make their evaluations.