Inter on alert as Fiorentina want Udinese star

Serie A side Fiorentina are reportedly looking to trump Inter in the chase for Udinese star Rodrigo de Paul.



The 25-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to not just Inter, but a one to Napoli too this summer. He impressed for Udinese last season and was one of their most important players, scoring nine times and assisting eight times on the way.



La Repubblica claim that Fiorentina want to sign the Argentine and are willing to shell out a fee of 35 million euros for him. His wage demands would match what La Viola can pay and his contract expires within the next two years too.



