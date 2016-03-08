Inter on alert as Juventus reveal price tag for Cuadrado
22 June at 15:55Serie A giants Inter have now been alerted as rivals Juventus have revealed their price tag for Juan Cuadrado.
Currently 31, Cuadrado struggled with injuries and his fitness issues this past season for the bianconeri. He could make only 18 appearances all season in the league, out of which only 14 were starts under Massimiliano Allegri.
Inter have recently been linked with a move for the Colombian and they will be alerted by the fresh reports from Corriere Torino, who claim that Juve value the winger at 25 million euros.
The report also mentions interest from Inter and says that Juventus are looking to make cash through sales this summer, with the lingering feeling that Cuadrado likely to one someone who will move out.
The report states that Blaise Matuidi could also be one of those who could leave as he has already held talks with his agent Mino Raiola to discuss about his future at the bianconeri.
