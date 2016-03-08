Inter on alert as Lille confirm Liverpool interest in Nicolas Pepe

06 July at 16:35
Lille have confirmed that Premier League giants Liverpool have been interested in Nicolas Pepe, sending alarm bells ringing for Serie A giants.

The nerazzurri were one of the first clubs to make an attempt to sign the the winger, who impressed for Lille last season and attracted the interest of not just Inter but Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

Lille president Gerard Lopez has now talked about the player and has confirmed Liverpool's interest in the 24-year-old in an interview with RMC Sport.

He said:  "I know they had contact with the player, but not with us. Liverpool, in that position, already has other players, maybe someone can leave. It's true, the Reds have had discussions with Nicolas's agents. Before the Cup of Africa we had two offers, we'll see now. Its evaluation is between 40 and 80 million."

Pepe, who has also been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, appeared in 38 Ligue 1 games last season and scored 22 times. He also assisted 11 times and helped Lille qualify for the UEFA Champions League.

