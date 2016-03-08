Inter on alert as Man Utd boss admits he "does not know" if defender will renew contract

Antonio Valencia has been a name linked with Inter Milan for some time now, with interest from the Nerazzurri in Manchester United's experienced Ecuadorian full-back stretching back to last summer. The Manchester United captain has a contract expiring this summer and it could mean that this is the end for his time in the North of England.Speaking on the matter, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said the following: "He is not 100% yet, he had a great career here at the moment, I'm not sure if the club and Antonio will find an agreement for next year. It is depending on whether he will return to the field in the coming months. The captain has given a great service to the club, I hope to be able to show off his qualities."Therefore, both Inter Milan and West Ham United, another interested party, will be on red alert as Solskjaer admits that this could be Valencia's last season with United; unless he returns to the field from injury quickly and makes a proper impact.Valencia will be available on a free at the end of the year and Inter Milan, if they wanted to, could already open negotiations with the player's representatives. Yet, with his future hanging in the balance, Inter will wait and see what the coming months have in store first before making a rash decision.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.