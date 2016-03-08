Inter on alert as Man Utd reduce Lukaku asking price

04 July at 22:45
Serie A giants Inter will be encouraged in their chase of Romelu Lukaku as reports state that Manchester United have lowered their asking price for the Belgian striker.

Lukaku has been heavily linked with a United exit this summer and has been linked with a move to Inter, who have been trying to make a move possible for the former Chelsea striker. But they haven't been able to strike a deal with United due to their high demands.

Gazzetta dello Sport say that Inter's meeting with the player's agent Federico Pastorello ended on an optimistic note and United have agreed to lower their demands for Lukaku to 70 million euros from 80 million euros.

 

