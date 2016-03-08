Inter on alert as Roma make Barella offer
29 June at 16:15Serie A giants Roma have alerted Inter in their chase for Nicolo Barella, as the giallorossi have agreed a fee in principle for the Italian midfielder.
Barella has become one of Italy's most wanted young players over the last two seasons. Apart from his performances for Cagliari, his showings for the Italy Under-21s side also impressed many across Europe.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that while Inter is his prefered destination, Barella is also open to other options and has not completely committed himself to an Inter move.
It also states that Roma have now entered the chase and have used Gregoire Defrel in an attempt to agree a fee with Cagliari for the signature for the midfielder.
But unlike Inter, Roma are yet to agree personal terms with the player but they are alerted by the player's stance. Inter's agreement is currently 36 million euros plus a bonus of 4 million euros.
