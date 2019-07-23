Inter on alert as Wanda Nara delivers cryptic message

23 July at 17:45
Wanda Nara- the wife-agent of Mauro Icardi has delivered a message to Inter amidst transfer speculation linking him with a move away from the club.

Inter manager Antonio Conte has already revealed that Icardi isn't part of the club's plans next season and the club is willing to sell him this summer. The Argentine isn't part of the club's pre-season training squad in Asia.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Devi avere paura di una donna che é stanca di essere buona ...

A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on


In an Instagram post that Wanda posted, she said: " You must be afraid of a woman who is tired of being good."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.