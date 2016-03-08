Inter on pole for wantaway Barca star Ivan Rakitic
13 October at 10:45According to what has been reported by Spanish outlet Sport today, Inter Milan are on pole to sign Croatian midfielder Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona, who the paper describe as 'never being closer to leaving Barca'.
Rakitic wants more play-time at this stage of his career and a growing rift has formed between him and the Catalan giants. Inter lead the pack currently but the possibility of a move to Juventus or Manchester United cannot be ruled out, as the two teams also lurk in waiting for Rakitic's signature.
