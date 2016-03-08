Inter on red alert as West Ham make contact to sign Barcelona out cast
07 June at 22:57Inter are determined to make Rafinha’s loan move permanent or – at least – stretch his loan spell at the San Siro.
The Serie A giants had a € 35 million option to buy but failed to match it before the end of May. The Brazilian midfielder settled in well at the San Siro and wants to remain at the club either on loan or permanently.
Mazinho, the father and agent of Rafinha has confirmed that Inter and Barcelona will soon meet to discuss the player’s move at the San Siro: “At the moment, we are waiting. Inter and Barcelona will have a meeting to solve this problem, but we do not know what will happen. Any player who is enjoying himself and suddenly sustains an injury like he does feels bad about himself. Knowing that you are on a good run of form but face a long spell on the sidelines makes you very depressed”, Mazinho said.
According to Sport, however, Inter are being challenged by West Ham who are also interested in welcoming the player’s services in the summer.
The player has given his word to Inter and wants to wait for the end of negotiations with Barcelona before talking to the Premier League club.
