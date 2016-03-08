Inter only interested in Young month as Man Utd block exit
12 January at 12:00Inter are prepared to call off their move for Man Utd player Ashley Young if the red devils make it hard to agree terms and timing of the transfer, according to the Daily Star.
Antonio Conte’s side have been heavily linked with the United captain but the club are reportedly unwilling to let him go that easy, especially seeing as though Inter would like to acquire Young's services as soon as this January mercato.
Whilst it is understood that United would be happy to move Young along at the end of the season, Inter simply require him now, as at the age of 34, it is a short term fix for the left hand side of the pitch.
The will of the player is still the same, Ashley Young is said to be keen on a move to Italy and, with his current deal up in the summer, has rejected the offer of a one-year extension .
For more news visit our homepage
Anthony Privetera
Go to comments