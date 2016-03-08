Inter only team who can stop Juve, says Lippi
25 November at 14:57Former Italy World Cup winning manager Marcello Lippi believes Inter Milan are the only side capable of stopping league leaders Juventus in the ongoing campaign.
Both Juve and Inter are enjoying an amazing start to their domestic season as they are placed on the first and second position on the league table with 35 and 34 points respectively.
Lippi, who has managed both Juve and Inter in the past, while talking to Corriere dello Sport as cited by Football-Italia, has labelled Antonio Conte’s side as the only team in the Italy’s top division who can stop Maurizio Sarri’s men from lifting another league title at the end of the season.
“It’s very nice [to see Inter giving hard time to Juve] because it has certainly made the start to the season more interesting,” he said. “I think it may last until the very end. In August I thought there would have been three teams involved, but Napoli have fallen behind and it will be difficult for them to catch up. As things stand, I don’t think any team other than Inter can give Juve a hard time this season.”
The Turin-based club—despite being league leaders in Italy—have come under scrutiny for not being able to dominate games like they used to in the past.
Lippi agreed with that point of view but also warned all the other teams in the Serie A that once Juve will play to their maximum potential, it will be even harder to stop them.
“Juventus are going through a period of transformation, from the style of Allegri to that of Sarri,” he said. “So far, he has won more thanks to the quality of the individuals rather than his style of play. However, the opponents of Juve should be worried. As soon as the Bianconeri improve their performances, there won’t even be a story this year.”
