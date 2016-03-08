Inter need to get the best out of Keita Baldé,

The scorer of 16 Serie A goals in his last Serie A season before moving to Monaco, the Senegalese star regressed in France, struggling to get starting time and only netting eight times in Ligue 1.

Things haven’t gone supremely back in Italy, the 23-year-old only playing six games for a total of 206 minutes.

The former Barcelona youth has only started two games, and while Inter beat Bologna in his first start, Baldé didn’t have a good match.

He wasn’t a lot better in the home loss to Parma, causing Coach Spalletti to speak to him. The Tuscan isn’t happy, and neither are Inter fans after the Senegalese man didn’t shake his Coach’s hand last night after the 2-1 home win against Fiorentina.

The attacking winger needs to shape up, or the €5m loan deal with obligation to buy will have been a waste of mine.