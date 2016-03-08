Inter optimistic of Sanchez signing; the details

22 August at 22:45
Inter Milan are increasingly confident and optimistic that they will be able to get a deal over the line to sign Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez. Sanchez and United have looked likely to part ways this summer, after the Chilean has disappointed since signing a bumper contract with the Red Devils.

Inter and Roma have both been heavily linked with a move for the forward this summer, with Inter looking the most likely track within the past week.

Sky Sport report that all that is left is for Inter and Manchester United to negotiate how much of the player's salary that will be paid by the Red Devils for the next season with Inter. The Chilean currently earns over 500,000 euros per week with the Premier League club, an extortionate amount that the Nerazzurri are not prepared to pay and, therefore, if United wish to get rid of the forward, they will have to settle for paying a significant chunk of his salary.

