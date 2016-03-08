Inter, Palmeiras president makes huge Miranda claim
03 July at 20:56Maurice Galiotte, the president of Brazilian club Palmeiras has spoken out on his interest for Inter star Miranda who had been linked with a move to his native country after the World Cup alongside Bernard: “We are looking at some big players like them. We know it can be complicated but we are trying to keep our focuson those big players. We aim to win a title this season and we want to sign strong players.”
