LIVE: Inter 0-0 Parma
15 September at 15:55Inter Milan take on Parma this afternoon Three games, winning one, drawing one and losing one; the loss coming against Sassuolo on the opening day of the season and the most recent result being a 3-0 demolition away at Bologna.
Parma, meanwhile, have just one point after three games, drawing once and losing twice; in the first game of the season.
Now, Inter will be looking for another three points to keep their momentum going.
Line-ups:
Inter: Handanovic; D'Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Dalbert; Brozovic, Gagliardini, Nainggolan; Candreva, Perisic, Keita
Parma: Sepe; Iacoponi, Bruno Alves, Gagliolo, Gobbi; Rigoni, Stulac, Barillà; Gervinho, English, By Gaudio
