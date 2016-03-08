Inter, Perisic has decided his future: the details
21 February at 18:40Croatian forward Ivan Perisic does not want a return to Inter in the summer, according to a report from German media outlet Sport1 via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the 31-year-old Croatian, who is on loan at Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, has decided that he wants to stay in Germany after his loan expires with the German giants. The player is still contracted to the Nerazzurri until 2022, but a return after the loan expires is not on the cards for him.
Perisic has made 22 appearances across all competitions so far this season, for a total of 1200 minutes. In that time, he has scored five goals and provided eight assists, being a consistent member of the squad. He has missed the club’s last three games due to an ankle injury.
The 31-year-old Croatian forward made 163 appearances for Inter since his arrival in 2015, scoring 40 goals and providing 37 assists in that time.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments