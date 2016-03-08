Inter, Perisic trains separately ahead of Barcelona clash, while Brozovic returns
23 October at 14:00On the eve of their third Champions League clash in group B against Barcelona, Inter trained at the Suning centre ahead of departing to Spain. The big absentees of the match will be Lionel Messi for the Blaugrana and Radja Nainggolan for the Nerazzurri after coming off injured in the derby against Milan on Sunday.
Meanwhile, at Appiano Gentile, Calciomercato.com's correspondent Pasquale Guarro took stock of the condition of the two Croatian internationals Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic. The first mentioned has returned to training with the group, while the latter trained separately after the right thigh contusion sustained against the Rossoneri.
As mentioned, the Inter squad and staff will travel to Barcelona this afternoon where, after the Camp Nou pitch inspection, Luciano Spalletti will speak to the media along with two players at 18:15 CEST.
Both teams will look to extend their winning streak to three in the Champions League and make a big step towards qualification to the next round. The last time the two teams met in Spain was in April 2010 in the Champions League semifinals. Barcelona won the match 1-0, but Inter qualified after prevailing at home 3-1. The Nerazzurri eventually ended up winning the trophy as well as the treble in what was a legendary season to remember for the fans.
