Inter, personalised training for six injured stars with coach Antonio Conte
13 November at 16:15Inter have returned to the training ground in Appiano Gentile today, with coach Antonio Conte working with six injured stars, hoping to regain their fitness before the end of the international break, according to a report from Calciomercato.com.
The report details how the 50-year-old Italian coach was working with injured players Kwadwo Asamoah, Alessandro Bastoni, Roberto Gagliardini, Matteo Politano, Alexis Sanchez and Stefano Sensi, all of whom missed the call up to their respective national teams due to their physical condition.
Therefore, today’s training session focused entirely on personalised physical training, with each player suffering different injuries with different severities, requiring a close eye from the Nerazzurri medical staff.
The Nerazzurri are hoping to have an almost full-strength squad once the international break ends, as they look to continue the pressure on Juventus and fight for the league title this season. Their next game is against Torino on the 23rd November.
Apollo Heyes
