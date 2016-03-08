Inter, Pinamonti: 'Icardi helped me a lot, I dream of playing alongside him'

12 April at 16:15
Frosinone striker Andrea Pinamonti, on loan from Inter, spoke to Serie A's Youtube channel about how he wants to play alongside Icardi, and how the latter helped him settle in.

​"With Mauro, I have an excellent relationship even off the field. For a young boy, it's not easy to arrive in a city like Milan. He gave me a great hand because he saw himself in me: he too was young and alone when he arrived in Italy. He gave me advice and helped me. That's why my dream isn't to take his place, but to play with him," he stated.
 

