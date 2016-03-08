Inter, Pirelli: 'Conte is successful. Jersey sponsor? We will remain partners'

Interviewed by Sky Sport, Pirelli's number one and former member of Inter 's board, Marco Tronchetti Provera, spoke on the sidelines of the presentation of the Pirelli 2020 calendar of the historic agreement linking the brand to the Nerazzurri club.



The former board member had plenty of kind words for new boss Antonio Conte, who he correlated Inter's recent success directly with:



"The work Conte has done is extraordinary. He motivated the team with new players and ideas that are performing outside expectations and with some players exploding such as champions Lautaro and Lukaku. Conte is the face of success and commitment ".



Marco also extended his praise for the two forwards, who are in career best form at the moment under their new manager:



" When I see the precision of certain passages of Lukaku and the speed of execution of Martinez, I start dreaming again. As a fan, however, the last thing I do is predict. Week by week if the team continues it can achieve success ".



When asked if Pirelli will continue to be the focal point and frontline sponsor of Inter and their jersey:

" We will certainly maintain a relationship with Inter. What will it be? We'll see".

Anthony Privetera