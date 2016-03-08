Inter plan list of alternatives to Lukaku
18 July at 09:30Inter Milan's pursuit of Manchester United forward Romelu Lukaku is starting to appear more and more fruitless by the day. A huge difference in what United are demanding and what and how Inter are willing to pay means that talks have stalled and it is looking increasingly likely that the Belgian will stay at Old Trafford this summer.
Now, Inter are looking at alternatives. The current names on the list are said to be Atalanta forward Duvan Zapata, Ante Rebic of Eintracht Frankfurt, Rodrigo of La Liga side Valencia.
However, the Gazzetta dello Sport are reporting that Inter have joined the race for Lille forward Rafael Leao. Leao is wanted by a whole host of other clubs: Juventus, Napoli, PSG, Roma and Everton all said to be interested in the Portuguese forward.
Finally, Tuttosport write that Inter are interested in former Napoli frontman Edinson Cavani.
