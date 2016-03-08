Inter, planned loan exchange with Parma for Darmian

04 September at 11:00
According to the Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, an exchange of loans between Inter and Parma is already planned for the upcoming winter transfer window. The Nerazzurri would send over 20-year-old Italian defender Alessandro Bastoni to the Ducali in exchange for former Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian, who will return to the city of Milan, although he will not be wearing red and black this time.
 
Darmian would join the side as a wild card for both defence and midfield, where there are doubts in Milan about the inclusion of 23-year-old Austrian right midfielder Valentino Lazaro, who arrived from German side Hertha BSC earlier this summer. Bastoni spent last season on loan with Parma and played over 1600 minutes for the side, whereas the 20-year-old has never made a first team appearance for the Nerazzurri. The Ducali acquired Darmian from Manchester United toward to the tail end of the summer, signing a four-year deal.

Apollo Heyes

