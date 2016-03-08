Inter planning bid for Real Madrid outcast
29 November at 20:35Inter are looking for creative reinforcements in January and it could come through Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez, reports La Repubblica.
Despite being linked with a move to Napoli at the end of his loan spell at Bayern, Madrid brought back the original outcast in hopes of resurrecting his career at the Bernabeu.
The Spanish media outlet claims the Colombian wants to leave the nation's capital and that Inter are a possible destination, along with Paris Saint-Germain.
The Nerazzurri are looking for the creative kind of midfielder to link the attack, however, due to the current struggles of many clubs to keep a healthy first team, this looks like a deal that will manifest in June rather than January.
Real Madrid would be demanding €50m for a player who has made just nine appearances in all competitions this season, a price tag that Inter CEO Beppe Marotta will no doubt look to taper down.
James had spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich, but never looked set to put pen to paper on a permanent move. At the conclusion of the 2018/19 campaign, he was ushered back to Madrid under Zidane.
Anthony Privetera
